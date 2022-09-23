Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TMUS

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on T-Mobile US TMUS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $495,180, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $219,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $180.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $241.7K 250 0 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $145.00 $74.3K 1.8K 151 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $51.9K 5.9K 362 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $48.9K 55 217 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $48.6K 2.7K 83

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,295,726, the price of TMUS is down -2.06% at $132.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $178.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

