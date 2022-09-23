What Are Whales Doing With Akamai Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Akamai Technologies.

Looking at options history for Akamai Technologies AKAM we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,404,814 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $165,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.5 to $115.0 for Akamai Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Akamai Technologies options trades today is 2224.33 with a total volume of 2,139.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Akamai Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $92.5 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Akamai Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $139.4K 4.6K 57 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $119.5K 3.1K 175 AKAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $97.2K 3.1K 280 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $95.1K 3.1K 225 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $94.6K 4.6K 93

Where Is Akamai Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 608,376, the price of AKAM is down -1.51% at $80.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Akamai Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.