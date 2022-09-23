Texas Instruments Whale Trades For September 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $471,776 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $460,630.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $162.5 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $162.5 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $157.50 $321.7K 3 0 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $83.0K 3.6K 1.0K TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $82.0K 3.6K 1.0K TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $152.50 $81.4K 47 220 TXN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $162.50 $53.2K 179 0

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $157.50 $321.7K 3 0 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $83.0K 3.6K 1.0K TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $82.0K 3.6K 1.0K TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $152.50 $81.4K 47 220 TXN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $162.50 $53.2K 179 0

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,059,346, the price of TXN is down -1.62% at $159.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Texas Instruments, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.