Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVAX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.
Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 24 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,281,802 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $94,225.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.
Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|NVAX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$22.50
|$125.9K
|1.1K
|736
|NVAX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$22.50
|$108.6K
|1.1K
|301
|NVAX
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|10/21/22
|$45.00
|$106.7K
|953
|50
|NVAX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|10/21/22
|$20.00
|$96.2K
|2.9K
|3.3K
|NVAX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/19/24
|$22.50
|$90.0K
|44
|105
Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 6,183,487, the price of NVAX is down -12.97% at $22.52.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.
What The Experts Say On Novavax:
- JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $27
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
