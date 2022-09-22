This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zillow Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zillow Gr.

Looking at options history for Zillow Gr Z we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $737,970 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $116,017.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Zillow Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zillow Gr options trades today is 1062.57 with a total volume of 5,534.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zillow Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $168.3K 2.9K 1.0K Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $35.00 $111.7K 34 133 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $33.00 $105.0K 331 300 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $35.00 $87.6K 86 167 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $25.00 $73.6K 1.4K 826

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $168.3K 2.9K 1.0K Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $35.00 $111.7K 34 133 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $33.00 $105.0K 331 300 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $35.00 $87.6K 86 167 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $25.00 $73.6K 1.4K 826

Where Is Zillow Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,527,106, the price of Z is down -0.29% at $31.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Zillow Gr:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zillow Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zillow Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.