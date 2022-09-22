What Are Whales Doing With Bed Bath & Beyond

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $443,936, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $85,522.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $18.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bed Bath & Beyond options trades today is 3651.38 with a total volume of 9,782.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bed Bath & Beyond's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $15.00 $80.5K 338 101 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $78.2K 16.4K 1.1K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $8.00 $71.5K 5.9K 1.3K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $7.00 $62.0K 2.7K 1.6K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $17.00 $49.5K 154 10

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $15.00 $80.5K 338 101 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $78.2K 16.4K 1.1K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $8.00 $71.5K 5.9K 1.3K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $7.00 $62.0K 2.7K 1.6K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $17.00 $49.5K 154 10

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,824,040, the price of BBBY is down -2.54% at $7.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.