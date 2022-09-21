First Solar Whale Trades For September 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar FSLR we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $803,987 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $444,739.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $200.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $199.8K 2 760 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $197.6K 2 584 FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $140.00 $135.8K 2 646 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $91.4K 65 16 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $88.4K 2 324

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,235,987, the price of FSLR is up 3.43% at $137.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On First Solar:

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $164.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $141

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $172

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

