This Is What Whales Are Betting On Baidu

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $459,573 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $64,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $150.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $120.00 $74.6K 66 526 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $120.00 $62.4K 66 0 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $120.00 $61.2K 66 706 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $59.2K 3.0K 50 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $120.00 $34.0K 66 909

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 656,156, the price of BIDU is down -3.34% at $121.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $204.

Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $188

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

