Looking At Qualcomm's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $413,991 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $220,840.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $190.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $128.00 $60.5K 12 150 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $128.00 $60.5K 12 150 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $190.00 $50.0K 0 8 QCOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $110.00 $48.5K 3.0K 441 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $47.4K 2.7K 174

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $128.00 $60.5K 12 150 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $128.00 $60.5K 12 150 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $190.00 $50.0K 0 8 QCOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $110.00 $48.5K 3.0K 441 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $47.4K 2.7K 174

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,805,843, the price of QCOM is up 2.49% at $127.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Qualcomm, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.