This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alcoa AA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Alcoa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,259,085, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $50.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alcoa options trades today is 1541.5 with a total volume of 3,359.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alcoa's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $384.0K 3.7K 801 AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $33.00 $301.1K 1.8K 500 AA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $172.8K 3.7K 201 AA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $50.00 $133.0K 3.7K 382 AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $44.00 $93.0K 553 508

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,095,105, the price of AA is down -7.31% at $40.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $66

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

