Rivian Automotive Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 46 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $206,240 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $1,766,712.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $112.0K 88 80 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $55.4K 1.0K 477 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $55.0K 1.0K 377 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $55.0K 1.0K 276 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $54.7K 1.0K 527

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,258,565, the price of RIVN is up 0.27% at $35.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.