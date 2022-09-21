Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MARA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $566,480 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $294,992.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $227.0K 111 100 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $104.2K 2.0K 0 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $104.0K 2.0K 200 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $84.0K 2.1K 2.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $83.1K 2.1K 1.5K

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,829,945, the price of MARA is up 7.36% at $11.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $9.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

