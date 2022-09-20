This Is What Whales Are Betting On RH

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 86% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $636,300 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $430,377.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $340.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 110.79 with a total volume of 1,308.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $260.00 $76.4K 221 32 RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $310.00 $74.9K 72 51 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $66.1K 276 97 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $64.4K 276 39 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $60.0K 150 24

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 427,709, the price of RH is down -4.95% at $252.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $328.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

