What Are Whales Doing With Norwegian Cruise Line

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NCLH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $546,970, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $221,798.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $20.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Norwegian Cruise Line's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Norwegian Cruise Line's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $20.00 $97.8K 403 191 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $81.6K 43 121 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $64.0K 66 2.0K NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $61.0K 66 404 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $60.0K 66 1.8K

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,952,960, the price of NCLH is down -0.88% at $15.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line:

Truist Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $19

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.