Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,362,009 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,166,993.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $18.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $14.00 $1.0M 7.0K 99 AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $14.00 $892.8K 20.8K 7.2K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $18.00 $81.9K 2.8K 200 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $14.50 $70.4K 4.3K 506 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $14.50 $50.7K 308 728

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,560,916, the price of AAL is down -1.94% at $13.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Airlines Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.