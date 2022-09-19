This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO NIO we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,665 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $487,549.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $65.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $115.5K 20.0K 304 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $20.50 $74.9K 4.5K 7.5K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $22.50 $74.7K 1.2K 266 NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $62.7K 1 14 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $20.50 $52.5K 4.5K 8.7K

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,174,732, the price of NIO is up 2.39% at $20.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

