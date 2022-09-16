What Are Whales Doing With Procter & Gamble

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $283,448 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $348,861.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $140.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 1762.43 with a total volume of 1,692.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $140.0K 3.0K 265 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $78.2K 4.1K 3 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $140.00 $48.0K 1 269 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $137.00 $39.3K 16 140 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $36.8K 265 90

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,852,722, the price of PG is up 0.45% at $138.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.