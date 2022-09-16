Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VTNR

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Vertex Energy VTNR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VTNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Vertex Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $433,266, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $286,415.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $15.0 for Vertex Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertex Energy options trades today is 5497.33 with a total volume of 10,239.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertex Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertex Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VTNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $152.1K 3.7K 1.5K VTNR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $92.3K 3.7K 325 VTNR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $10.00 $85.1K 15.1K 676 VTNR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $80.1K 3.7K 936 VTNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $62.2K 3.7K 669

Where Is Vertex Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,605,701, the price of VTNR is down -5.84% at $7.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

