This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enovix

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enovix.

Looking at options history for Enovix ENVX we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $614,002 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $513,599.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Enovix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enovix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enovix's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Enovix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $137.8K 3.5K 812 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $130.0K 74 111 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $120.0K 334 200 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $120.0K 334 100 ENVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $112.5K 11.0K 5.7K

Where Is Enovix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,448,582, the price of ENVX is down -8.95% at $22.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Enovix:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enovix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.