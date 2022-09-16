Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NCR

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for NCR NCR summing a total amount of $416,456.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 322,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $30.0 for NCR over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NCR's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NCR's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

NCR Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $25.00 $125.4K 6.9K 383 NCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $28.00 $93.8K 2.4K 150 NCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $50.9K 5.0K 3.0K NCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $29.00 $49.0K 263 70 NCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $47.5K 5.0K 4.1K

Where Is NCR Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,257,247, the price of NCR is down -22.6% at $22.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

