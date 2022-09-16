Roku Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $422,882 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $100,319.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $230.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $74.00 $46.6K 335 112 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $43.6K 673 0 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $42.7K 5.6K 205 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $73.00 $41.5K 559 219 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $72.00 $40.8K 30 88

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,964,459, the price of ROKU is down -2.19% at $72.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

Pivotal Research upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $60

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

