A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $457,759 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $59,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $170.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Okta options trades today is 389.67 with a total volume of 289.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Okta's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $139.5K 16 15 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $43.6K 1 0 OKTA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $43.2K 891 20 OKTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $80.00 $40.8K 76 19 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $38.1K 416 32

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,943,712, the price of OKTA is up 2.2% at $62.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

