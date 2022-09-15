A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,125,960 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $639,141.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $170.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $354.0K 1.4K 11 COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $125.4K 4.2K 129 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $110.00 $91.8K 43 18 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $91.5K 361 10 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $79.8K 3.5K 40

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,034,462, the price of COIN is down -0.73% at $78.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $80

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

