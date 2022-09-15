A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,621,385 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $443,918.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $75.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 2277.27 with a total volume of 26,971.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $508.0K 1.6K 10.5K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $226.1K 1.6K 1.0K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $159.4K 11.8K 353 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $42.50 $151.6K 190 84 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $123.1K 1.6K 1.8K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $508.0K 1.6K 10.5K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $226.1K 1.6K 1.0K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $159.4K 11.8K 353 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $42.50 $151.6K 190 84 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $123.1K 1.6K 1.8K

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,893,162, the price of AFRM is down -0.82% at $24.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

SMBC Nikko has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.