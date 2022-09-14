Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pinterest PINS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PINS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Pinterest.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,550,350, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $561,566.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $32.5 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $1.2M 6.0K 2.9K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $100.6K 6.9K 1.5K PINS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $22.50 $94.2K 1.5K 458 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $25.00 $94.0K 3.8K 196 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $79.5K 9.3K 538

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,273,094, the price of PINS is down -0.71% at $24.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinterest:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $28

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

