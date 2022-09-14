ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $474,490 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $550,695.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $318.5K 490 700
RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $217.6K 1.4K 136
RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $118.1K 1.8K 77
RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $105.6K 1.4K 256
RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $68.2K 470 75

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $318.5K 490 700
RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $217.6K 1.4K 136
RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $118.1K 1.8K 77
RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $105.6K 1.4K 256
RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $68.2K 470 75

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,900,860, the price of RCL is up 3.98% at $48.29.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UOAOptionsMarkets