A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $474,490 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $550,695.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $318.5K 490 700 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $217.6K 1.4K 136 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $118.1K 1.8K 77 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $105.6K 1.4K 256 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $68.2K 470 75

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,900,860, the price of RCL is up 3.98% at $48.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

