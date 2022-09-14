A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Relmada Therapeutics RLMD we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $812,380 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $374,575.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Relmada Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Relmada Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Relmada Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RLMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $202.0K 24 297 RLMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $202.0K 24 297 RLMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $163.6K 652 313 RLMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $130.9K 2.9K 384 RLMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $90.9K 2.9K 688

Where Is Relmada Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 340,555, the price of RLMD is up 5.6% at $32.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Relmada Therapeutics:

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

