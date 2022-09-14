A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel X we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $773,000 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $264,336.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United States Steel options trades today is 5019.53 with a total volume of 9,751.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United States Steel's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $172.3K 6.1K 1.4K X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $23.00 $145.2K 1.7K 360 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $20.00 $94.0K 373 400 X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $23.00 $84.9K 3.6K 350 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $23.00 $84.0K 1.7K 380

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,934,903, the price of X is down -6.75% at $20.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United States Steel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.