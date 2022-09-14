A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 46 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $3,994,320 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $545,443.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $191.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 4019.44 with a total volume of 12,688.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $191.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $533.9K 4.7K 265 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $127.50 $438.0K 2.0K 267 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $271.0K 25.8K 1.0K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $175.00 $260.9K 1.3K 85 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $191.00 $158.1K 63 107

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $533.9K 4.7K 265 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $127.50 $438.0K 2.0K 267 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $271.0K 25.8K 1.0K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $175.00 $260.9K 1.3K 85 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $191.00 $158.1K 63 107

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,218,498, the price of AMZN is up 0.75% at $127.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.