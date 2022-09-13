A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $235,709 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $282,344.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $79.8K 6.8K 211 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $68.6K 6.8K 97 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $68.0K 1.3K 405 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $68.0K 1.3K 205 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $57.9K 9.3K 83

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,818,067, the price of XPEV is down -0.28% at $16.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $22

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

