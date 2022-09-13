A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $304,198 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $354,216.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $180.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $114.8K 0 13 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $90.00 $85.8K 23.5K 392 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $75.00 $85.3K 1.1K 100 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $77.2K 18.9K 18 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $75.00 $65.9K 1.1K 51

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $114.8K 0 13 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $90.00 $85.8K 23.5K 392 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $75.00 $85.3K 1.1K 100 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $77.2K 18.9K 18 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $75.00 $65.9K 1.1K 51

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,509,017, the price of BABA is down -3.33% at $91.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Group Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.