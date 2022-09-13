A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $474,769 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $192,425.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $320.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $155.00 $205.3K 46 333 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $320.00 $115.7K 6 0 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $68.7K 223 112 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $250.00 $65.9K 223 212 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $59.8K 166 10

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 158,207, the price of MSTR is down -8.9% at $239.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.