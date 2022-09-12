Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $474,101, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $488,538.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $30.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bed Bath & Beyond's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bed Bath & Beyond's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $14.00 $128.8K 659 200 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $13.50 $106.0K 106 200 BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $67.7K 4.4K 1.5K BBBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/23/22 $9.50 $67.2K 796 611 BBBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $62.1K 7.9K 368

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,083,627, the price of BBBY is up 2.69% at $9.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.