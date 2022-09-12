A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Splunk.

Looking at options history for Splunk SPLK we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $314,965 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,004,186.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $130.0 for Splunk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Splunk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Splunk's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Splunk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $182.0K 296 354 SPLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $150.0K 139 480 SPLK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $105.00 $134.4K 1.0K 265 SPLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $100.00 $102.2K 129 304 SPLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $82.7K 718 89

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $182.0K 296 354 SPLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $150.0K 139 480 SPLK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $105.00 $134.4K 1.0K 265 SPLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $100.00 $102.2K 129 304 SPLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $82.7K 718 89

Where Is Splunk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,990,202, the price of SPLK is up 5.49% at $99.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Splunk:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $133.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Splunk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.