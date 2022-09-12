Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Celsius Holdings CELH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,530, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $590,360..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $170.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $156.0K 132 200 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $132.2K 481 125 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $124.8K 132 400 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $40.5K 658 150 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $33.5K 481 18

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,079,519, the price of CELH is up 1.38% at $107.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

