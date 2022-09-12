A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $576,694 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $653,169.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $390.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $215.4K 261 1.1K OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $107.0K 473 118 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $67.6K 738 100 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $67.1K 738 324 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $67.1K 738 178

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $215.4K 261 1.1K OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $107.0K 473 118 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $67.6K 738 100 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $67.1K 738 324 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $67.1K 738 178

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,947,826, the price of OKTA is up 0.6% at $65.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Okta, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.