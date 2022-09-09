Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $324,707, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $949,460.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $135.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 2528.92 with a total volume of 12,174.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $90.00 $147.0K 273 525 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $144.2K 5.8K 158 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $72.00 $75.6K 1.4K 155 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $65.4K 6.7K 1.2K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $74.00 $63.5K 471 357

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,542,180, the price of COIN is up 7.76% at $78.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $80

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.