A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $581,850 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $944,060.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $450.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 742.0 with a total volume of 7,007.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $315.00 $367.0K 246 221 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $221.0K 1.7K 745 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $130.2K 210 39 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $113.0K 2.7K 467 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $330.00 $101.7K 1.9K 1.0K

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,738,851, the price of ENPH is down -6.1% at $298.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.