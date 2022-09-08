Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amylyx Pharma AMLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 options trades for Amylyx Pharma.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,680, and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,823,739..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $40.0 for Amylyx Pharma over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amylyx Pharma's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amylyx Pharma's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Amylyx Pharma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $470.0K 2.9K 5.2K AMLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $30.00 $389.6K 2.9K 940 AMLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $235.8K 1.6K 181 AMLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $234.9K 1.6K 90 AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $175.5K 1.6K 23

Where Is Amylyx Pharma Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,066,930, the price of AMLX is up 51.01% at $27.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Amylyx Pharma:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amylyx Pharma, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amylyx Pharma, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

