A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $402,218 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $603,524.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $42.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $25.00 $252.5K 422 535 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $23.00 $119.2K 4.7K 3.4K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $106.2K 2.4K 250 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $25.00 $59.0K 3.3K 1.7K PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $56.5K 274 172

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,301,927, the price of PINS is up 2.17% at $23.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinterest:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $28

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

