Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RLMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Relmada Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,713, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $976,250..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $25.0 for Relmada Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Relmada Therapeutics options trades today is 1161.0 with a total volume of 1,586.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Relmada Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RLMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $338.2K 185 345 RLMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $68.7K 185 200 RLMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $68.7K 185 175 RLMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $68.7K 185 150 RLMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $68.7K 185 100

Where Is Relmada Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 170,106, the price of RLMD is up 5.58% at $31.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Relmada Therapeutics:

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

