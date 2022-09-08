A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $349,774 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $518,166.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $310.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $94.0K 296 341 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/09/22 $260.00 $81.9K 57 94 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $280.00 $77.2K 10 16 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $310.00 $68.1K 13 92 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $310.00 $67.8K 13 32

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $94.0K 296 341 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/09/22 $260.00 $81.9K 57 94 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $280.00 $77.2K 10 16 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $310.00 $68.1K 13 92 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $310.00 $67.8K 13 32

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 439,416, the price of RH is up 1.05% at $260.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for RH, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.