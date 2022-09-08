A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 4% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 95% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $923,525 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $148,233.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $120.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $70.00 $73.6K 13 487 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $68.1K 4.3K 18 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $64.6K 4.3K 141 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $64.6K 4.3K 79 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $61.2K 4.3K 157

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,116,283, the price of OKTA is up 2.08% at $62.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Okta:

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

