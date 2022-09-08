A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on GitLab.

Looking at options history for GitLab GTLB we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,300 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $226,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for GitLab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GitLab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GitLab's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

GitLab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GTLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $32.0K 149 22 GTLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $30.8K 15 24 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $29.0K 74 81 GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $28.4K 74 67 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $28.4K 74 12

Where Is GitLab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,632,062, the price of GTLB is up 0.13% at $54.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On GitLab:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GitLab, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.