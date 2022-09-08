Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on 3M MMM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MMM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for 3M.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $996,255, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for 3M options trades today is 1150.0 with a total volume of 5,851.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for 3M's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

3M Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $120.00 $154.0K 3.7K 1.0K MMM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $121.00 $107.5K 2.1K 1.0K MMM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $70.9K 1.1K 26 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $145.00 $66.7K 358 94 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $52.1K 1.1K 36

Where Is 3M Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,476,538, the price of MMM is down -1.14% at $119.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On 3M:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

