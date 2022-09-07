A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $417,809 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $320,015.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 3320.8 with a total volume of 7,474.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $163.1K 259 1.0K XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $15.00 $124.6K 21 0 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $123.9K 259 3.0K XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $79.1K 353 183 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $69.3K 9.1K 250

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,408,056, the price of XPEV is up 0.53% at $15.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $22

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for XPeng, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.