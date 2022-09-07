A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Livent.

Looking at options history for Livent LTHM we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $113,670 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $463,005.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Livent over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Livent's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Livent's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Livent Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LTHM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.50 $67.2K 14.5K 860 LTHM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.50 $66.0K 14.5K 2.2K LTHM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $25.00 $65.5K 284 60 LTHM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $37.50 $56.4K 0 63 LTHM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.50 $39.3K 14.5K 2.5K

Where Is Livent Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,775,486, the price of LTHM is up 5.42% at $32.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

