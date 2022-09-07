A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vermilion Energy.

Looking at options history for Vermilion Energy VET we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $495,615 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $433,914.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Vermilion Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vermilion Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vermilion Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Vermilion Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $165.0K 4.6K 1.5K VET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $90.0K 681 200 VET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $22.50 $87.6K 681 400 VET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $61.3K 2.5K 1.0K VET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $53.8K 2.5K 2.0K

Where Is Vermilion Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,149,491, the price of VET is down -7.57% at $23.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

