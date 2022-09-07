A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Scorpio Tankers.

Looking at options history for Scorpio Tankers STNG we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $82,000 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $620,051.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $45.0 for Scorpio Tankers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Scorpio Tankers's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Scorpio Tankers's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $36.00 $191.5K 52 175 STNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $36.00 $136.8K 52 295 STNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $100.7K 1.5K 160 STNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $50.9K 1.5K 60 STNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $44.1K 1.2K 14

Where Is Scorpio Tankers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 378,433, the price of STNG is down -1.57% at $41.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Scorpio Tankers:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Scorpio Tankers, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

