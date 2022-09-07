A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $531,436 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $146,958.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $250.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $127.0K 9.4K 263 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $93.3K 918 5 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $59.5K 645 39 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $66.00 $57.7K 458 150 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $55.5K 570 164

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,561,682, the price of COIN is up 1.86% at $63.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

